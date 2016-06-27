June 27 S&P:
* S&P lowers United Kingdom sovereign credit rating to AA
from AAA
* Also lowered to 'AA' from 'AAA' our long-term issuer
credit rating on the Bank of England
* Negative outlook reflects risk to economic prospects,
fiscal and external performance, and role of sterling as a
reserve currency
* Downgrade also reflects risks of a marked deterioration
of external financing conditions
* Vote for "remain" in Scotland and Northern Ireland also
creates wider constitutional issues for the country as a whole
* Brexit could lead financial firms, especially foreign
ones, to favor other destinations when making investment
decisions
* Downgrade reflects view that "leave" result in UK's
referendum on EU membership will weaken predictability,
stability, effectiveness of policymaking in UK
* Brexit could also, over time, diminish Sterling's role as
a global reserve currency
* Forecasting a significant slowdown in 2016-2019, with GDP
growth averaging 1.1 pct per year
* "We see the U.K.'s high external deficits as a
vulnerability, and we view an EU departure as a risk to
financing sources"
