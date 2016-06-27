June 27 S&P:

* S&P lowers United Kingdom sovereign credit rating to AA from AAA

* Also lowered to 'AA' from 'AAA' our long-term issuer credit rating on the Bank of England

* Negative outlook reflects risk to economic prospects, fiscal and external performance, and role of sterling as a reserve currency

* Downgrade also reflects risks of a marked deterioration of external financing conditions

* Vote for "remain" in Scotland and Northern Ireland also creates wider constitutional issues for the country as a whole

* Brexit could lead financial firms, especially foreign ones, to favor other destinations when making investment decisions

* Downgrade reflects view that "leave" result in UK's referendum on EU membership will weaken predictability, stability, effectiveness of policymaking in UK

* Brexit could also, over time, diminish Sterling's role as a global reserve currency

* Forecasting a significant slowdown in 2016-2019, with GDP growth averaging 1.1 pct per year

* "We see the U.K.'s high external deficits as a vulnerability, and we view an EU departure as a risk to financing sources" Source text (bit.ly/28YEAfy)