June 27 Energen Corp

* Expects 2016 production of 52.7-53.5 mboepd, excluding asset sales

* Expects to build 37-39 net DUCs to be drilled in the Midland Basin and 17-19 net in Delaware Basin

* Expects double digit production growth in 2017, if all things remain equal at current levels