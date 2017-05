June 28 Ion Beam Applications SA :

* Signs new Proteus One binding term sheet with Proton Partners International

* The typical end-user price for a Proteus One system with a maintenance contract is between 35-40 million euros ($38.7-44.2 mln) and it is expected that center will be treating patients in 2018