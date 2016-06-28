June 28 Nordic Nanovector ASA :
* Says the company and AREVA Med to investigate potential of lead-212 conjugated anti-CD37
antibody for treating leukaemias
* Will provide its chimeric anti-CD37 antibody (NNV003) and its expertise in antibody
radionuclide conjugate (ARC) development
* AREVA Med will provide expertise in production of 212pb
* Preclinical studies will be conducted at AREVA Med's facility in Plano, Texas, USA
* Has option to license any resulting ARCS for further development and AREVA med has option
to license use of CD37-targeting antibodies for its own purposes
