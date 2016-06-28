June 28 Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Says the company and AREVA Med to investigate potential of lead-212 conjugated anti-CD37 antibody for treating leukaemias

* Will provide its chimeric anti-CD37 antibody (NNV003) and its expertise in antibody radionuclide conjugate (ARC) development

* AREVA Med will provide expertise in production of 212pb

* Preclinical studies will be conducted at AREVA Med's facility in Plano, Texas, USA

* Has option to license any resulting ARCS for further development and AREVA med has option to license use of CD37-targeting antibodies for its own purposes