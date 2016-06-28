BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector wins approval for continued evaluation of Betalutin dose
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
June 28 AstraZeneca Plc :
* Zavicefta approved in EU.
* Zavicefta approved in EU.

* New antibiotic Zavicefta approved in European Union for patients with serious bacterial infections.
* Q1 NET LOSS 648,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 482,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO