June 27 Regulus Therapeutics Inc
* Regulus reports clinical hold of RG-101
* Says Regulus remains on track to deliver follow-up results
from these studies at upcoming relevant scientific meetings
* Timelines of on-going studies are not expected to be
impacted
* Regulus anticipates it will receive a formal clinical hold
letter from fda within 30 days
* FDA initiated clinical hold after regulus reported a
second serious adverse event (sae) of jaundice
