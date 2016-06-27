June 27 Monsanto Co
* Monsanto and Sumitomo Chemical enter new global crop
protection collaboration for next generation PPO technologies
* Under agreement, Monsanto and Sumitomo Chemical will work
together and in parallel to create integrated system of
germplasm, biotechnology and crop protection
* New generation PPO herbicide is expected to be available
within brands offered by both companies
* Next-generation herbicide is expected to be commercially
available early in next decade, pending regulatory approvals
* Additional details of agreement were not disclosed
