Brazil committed to fiscal consolidation after Fitch decision
SAO PAULO, May 19 The Brazilian Finance Ministry said on Friday it is committed to fiscal consolidation following a decision by Fitch Ratings to reaffirm the country's sovereign rating.
June 28 Slate Retail Reit
* Slate Retail Reit announces the sale of five Food Lion grocery anchored assets
* Food Lion portfolio to be sold for $21.9 million ($96/square foot) on tax-deferred basis at weighted average capitalization rate of 7.7%
* Q1 REVENUE 23.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO