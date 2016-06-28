June 28 Redrow Plc :

* Trading statement

* Due to its strong performance which will result in pre-tax profit being above top end of analysts' estimates, currently £240 mln.

* Strong sales position, turnover for financial year totalled a record £1.38 bln, 20 pct up on 2015 (£1.15bn)

* Number of homes legally completed increased by 17 pct to 4,716 (2015: 4,022)

* Private completions increasing by 12 pct to 3,882 (2015: 3,451)

* Average selling price of private homes was £328,500 (2015: £297,300)

* Combination of higher than expected turnover and favourable payment terms on land purchases has resulted in a closing net debt position of £139 mln, a 10% reduction on 2015 (£154mln)

* Too early to tell whether brexit will have any effect on future sales, initial feedback is that sites remain busy, reservations continue to be taken