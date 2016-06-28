June 28 (Reuters) -
* Betsson ab says group revenues in q2 2016 are estimated to
be between sek 920 million and sek 945 million, and operating
profit (ebit) is estimated to be between sek 140 million and sek
175 million
* Betsson ab says lower sportsbook revenues and unfavourable
exchange rate fluctuations have had a negative impact on group
revenues and earnings for q2
* Betsson ab says sportsbook revenues are estimated to be
between sek 205 million and sek 230 million, compared to sek
206.4 million in q2 2015
* Betsson ab says lower than expected revenue is an effect
of lower turnover in multiple markets, as well as losses in a
strategic market
* In addition, Betsson has closed a number of European
markets during the past twelve months, as a consequence of a
more conservative stance on what markets to accept players from
* Betsson ab says exchange rate fluctuations are estimated
to have a negative impact on revenues of approximately sek 30
million
* Says April and May were challenging months for us in terms
of sportsbook margin, but June looks better and activity is in
line with expectations
