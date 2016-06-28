June 28 Old Mutual Plc :
* Old Mutual annual general meeting and update on trading
and managed separation
* Old Mutual Plc will be holding its annual general meeting
at 11am today, June 28 2016
* Will also hold a general meeting immediately afterwards to
consider a revised directors' remuneration policy and adoption
of a new long-term incentive plan
* Gross sales in year to date have been strong
* Expected headwinds of weaker and more volatile foreign
exchange and equity markets to which we made reference at our
preliminary results have materialised-CEO
* "To date we have seen larger than expected claims
experiences in both property & casualty and corporate business."
* Change in Plc responsibilities is resulting in a
significant redesign of head office to ensure its structure and
functions are aligned to discharging objectives outlined above
* These include supporting efficient running of business,
transitioning Plc activities to underlying businesses as
appropriate and managing orderly and phased winding down of
London head office
* Have consulted with head office staff and reduced full
time equivalent (FTE) headcount at Plc by 15 pct, and will see
further phased reductions in FTEs as managed separation
progresses
* Expects EU referendum "may add increased levels of market
volatility which may impact performance of underlying
businesses"
* Intend to pursue one or more transactions in context of
managed separation which will ultimately deliver two separate
entities,
* One will consist principally of group's wealth operations
and primary means of achieving this outcome is likely to be
through a demerger
* Other will consist principally of emerging markets
operations through creation of a new South African holding
company
* Intend to continue phased reduction of our 65.8 pct
holding in OMAM
* Intend to distribute, in an orderly manner, a significant
proportion of group's shareholding in Nedbank to shareholders on
register of new South African holding company at that time
* In OMW we will incur one-off expenses regarding capping of
exit fees in heritage book and in South Africa for year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)