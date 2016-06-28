June 28 Old Mutual Plc :

* Old Mutual annual general meeting and update on trading and managed separation

* Old Mutual Plc will be holding its annual general meeting at 11am today, June 28 2016

* Will also hold a general meeting immediately afterwards to consider a revised directors' remuneration policy and adoption of a new long-term incentive plan

* Gross sales in year to date have been strong

* Expected headwinds of weaker and more volatile foreign exchange and equity markets to which we made reference at our preliminary results have materialised-CEO

* "To date we have seen larger than expected claims experiences in both property & casualty and corporate business."

* Change in Plc responsibilities is resulting in a significant redesign of head office to ensure its structure and functions are aligned to discharging objectives outlined above

* These include supporting efficient running of business, transitioning Plc activities to underlying businesses as appropriate and managing orderly and phased winding down of London head office

* Have consulted with head office staff and reduced full time equivalent (FTE) headcount at Plc by 15 pct, and will see further phased reductions in FTEs as managed separation progresses

* Expects EU referendum "may add increased levels of market volatility which may impact performance of underlying businesses"

* Intend to pursue one or more transactions in context of managed separation which will ultimately deliver two separate entities,

* One will consist principally of group's wealth operations and primary means of achieving this outcome is likely to be through a demerger

* Other will consist principally of emerging markets operations through creation of a new South African holding company

* Intend to continue phased reduction of our 65.8 pct holding in OMAM

* Intend to distribute, in an orderly manner, a significant proportion of group's shareholding in Nedbank to shareholders on register of new South African holding company at that time

* In OMW we will incur one-off expenses regarding capping of exit fees in heritage book and in South Africa for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)