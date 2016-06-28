June 28 Carpetright Plc :

* Full year underlying profit before tax up 33.1 pct to £17.3 mln (2015: £13.0 mln) in-line with market expectations.

* UK like-for-like sales increased by 2.8 pct.

* Like-for-like sales growth of 9.1 pct being achieved.

* In UK, while may was a difficult month with like-for-like sales down 7.6 pct, June has been significantly better, being up 6.3 pct.

* Outlook has been further complicated by outcome of last week's referendum; cautious about impact associated uncertainty will have on consumer confidence.

* New identity will be rolled out progressively across UK estate from July 1 2016.