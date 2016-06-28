June 28 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA :
* Signs a license and supply agreement with Gedeon Richter
for its product tibelia in 6 European territories
* Mithra grants Gedeon a non-exclusive license for the
commercialization of Tibelia in Italy, Switzerland, Spain,
Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg
* Says these markets represent more than 45 million tablets,
accounting for a total market of about 18.5 million euros
($20.5 million)
($1 = 0.9047 euros)
