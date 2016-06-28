BRIEF-Shouguang-based investment firm's stake in Kangyue Technology is decreased to 52.8 pct
* Says a Shouguang-based investment firm's stake in the company was decreased to 52.8 percent from 63 percent due to increased general capital
June 28 Capita Plc :
* Selected by Tesco mobile to form partnership
* Deal is worth approximately 140 mln stg for an initial five year term and is due to commence on Aug. 1 2016
* Capita has secured major new and extended contracts worth over 800 mln stg in first six months of 2016
* Following due consultation, approximately 550 permanent employees will transfer to Capita under TUPE regulations
* Further 240 temporary staff will continue to work on Tesco mobile account under Capita's management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world's political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as "WannaCry", insurers say.