June 28 Shawbrook Group Plc :
* Announces a trading update ahead of its interim results
for six months to June 30 2016
* Shawbrook confirms that trading has been in line with
guidance given at investor day, May 5 2016, with Q2 2016
originations flat on Q1 2016 and up 35 pct on Q2 2015
* As a result of irregularities in one office in asset
finance part of our business finance division, group expects to
book an additional impairment charge of 9 mln stg in Q2 2016 on
impacted facilities of 14.7 mln stg
* Irregularities, which have now been rectified, were result
of a number of loans being underwritten in our asset finance
business that did not meet business's strict lending criteria
* Control breach was identified by group's upgraded risk
management systems and controls, which were implemented
following significant investment through 2015 and H1 2016
