June 28 Shawbrook Group Plc :

* Announces a trading update ahead of its interim results for six months to June 30 2016

* Shawbrook confirms that trading has been in line with guidance given at investor day, May 5 2016, with Q2 2016 originations flat on Q1 2016 and up 35 pct on Q2 2015

* As a result of irregularities in one office in asset finance part of our business finance division, group expects to book an additional impairment charge of 9 mln stg in Q2 2016 on impacted facilities of 14.7 mln stg

* Irregularities, which have now been rectified, were result of a number of loans being underwritten in our asset finance business that did not meet business's strict lending criteria

* Control breach was identified by group's upgraded risk management systems and controls, which were implemented following significant investment through 2015 and H1 2016