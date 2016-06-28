BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector wins approval for continued evaluation of Betalutin dose
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
June 28 Sectra Ab says:
* wins multi-Year contract in the netherlands
* has signed a long-term contract with Alrijne Hospital in the Netherlands
* The contract is an extension of an existing contract and comprises Sectra's enterprise image management solution, including Sectra VNA, for handling different types of medical images Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
* Q1 NET LOSS 648,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 482,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)