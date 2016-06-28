BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
June 28 Midven SA :
* Gets a 244,900 zloty ($61,000) subsidy for its project to raise capital and list the company's shares on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0122 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017