June 28 Zemaitijos Pienas AB :

* To acquire up to 10 per cent of company's own shares (calculating together with shares already owned by company)

* To use funds of reserve for acquiring own shares (4.3 million euros ($4.75 million) are reserved for acquiring own shares)

* To establish price for acquiring own shares 0.67 euros

* To buy shares from July 4, 2016 to Aug. 2, 2016