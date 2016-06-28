Brazil committed to fiscal consolidation after Fitch decision
SAO PAULO, May 19 The Brazilian Finance Ministry said on Friday it is committed to fiscal consolidation following a decision by Fitch Ratings to reaffirm the country's sovereign rating.
June 28 Barclays Plc
* Directorate change
* Mary Francis has been appointed as a non-executive director of barclays effective from Oct. 1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 The Brazilian Finance Ministry said on Friday it is committed to fiscal consolidation following a decision by Fitch Ratings to reaffirm the country's sovereign rating.
* Q1 REVENUE 23.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO