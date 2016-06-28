Brazil committed to fiscal consolidation after Fitch decision
SAO PAULO, May 19 The Brazilian Finance Ministry said on Friday it is committed to fiscal consolidation following a decision by Fitch Ratings to reaffirm the country's sovereign rating.
June 28 Fitch on EU:
* Related supranational ratings unaffected by Brexit vote
* Does not expect a unilateral and sudden withdrawal of UK's capital from EIB
* Exit vote in UK referendum does not have immediate implications for ratings of EU and Euratom
* UK vote to withdraw from EU, subsequent downgrade of UK sovereign rating unlikely to immediately impact 'AAA' ratings of EU-related supranationals
* UK's vote could have longer-term negative implications for EU's creditworthiness if it results in a weakening of support for EU
* Q1 REVENUE 23.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO