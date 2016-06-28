June 28 Fitch on EU:

* Related supranational ratings unaffected by Brexit vote

* Does not expect a unilateral and sudden withdrawal of UK's capital from EIB

* Exit vote in UK referendum does not have immediate implications for ratings of EU and Euratom

* UK vote to withdraw from EU, subsequent downgrade of UK sovereign rating unlikely to immediately impact 'AAA' ratings of EU-related supranationals

* UK's vote could have longer-term negative implications for EU's creditworthiness if it results in a weakening of support for EU

