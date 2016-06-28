June 28 LendingClub Corp
* Estimates that it will recognize approximately $3.0
million in charges in quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Adjustments made to valuation of fund assets affected
direction, specific returns reported in monthly statements sent
to limited partners
* Will reimburse limited partners who, during life of any
fund, entered, exited funds and who were adversely impacted by
these adjustments
* Reimbursement expected to cost about $800,000, covering
period from start of funds ( earliest of which was March 2011)
to May 31, 2016
* At May 31, 2016, funds had aggregate total assets of $1.1
billion
* LendingClub says identified 32 loans made in second half
of dec 2009 through platform to former CEO, Renaud Laplanche,
and 3 of his family members
* LendingClub says identified 32 loans made in second half
of Dec 2009, totaling about $722,800 in originations and $25,000
in revenue
* "further, we are realigning responsibilities for
accounting and financial reporting for funds within company"
* Review found 32 loans made in second half of Dec 2009 were
issued in order to help increase reported platform loan volume
for Dec 2009
* Confident there are no other situations in which laplanche
inappropriately originated loans in his or his family's name
after Dec 2009
Source: (1.usa.gov/293l71w
)
