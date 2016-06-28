June 28 LendingClub Corp

* Estimates that it will recognize approximately $3.0 million in charges in quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Adjustments made to valuation of fund assets affected direction, specific returns reported in monthly statements sent to limited partners

* Will reimburse limited partners who, during life of any fund, entered, exited funds and who were adversely impacted by these adjustments

* Reimbursement expected to cost about $800,000, covering period from start of funds ( earliest of which was March 2011) to May 31, 2016

* At May 31, 2016, funds had aggregate total assets of $1.1 billion

* LendingClub says identified 32 loans made in second half of dec 2009 through platform to former CEO, Renaud Laplanche, and 3 of his family members

* LendingClub says identified 32 loans made in second half of Dec 2009, totaling about $722,800 in originations and $25,000 in revenue

* "further, we are realigning responsibilities for accounting and financial reporting for funds within company"

* Review found 32 loans made in second half of Dec 2009 were issued in order to help increase reported platform loan volume for Dec 2009

* Confident there are no other situations in which laplanche inappropriately originated loans in his or his family's name after Dec 2009