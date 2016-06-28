June 28 Dow Chemical Co
* Dow announces multiple actions to accelerate shareholder
value creation from dow corning transaction; increases synergy
capture to $500 million
* Transaction will also be accretive to operating earnings
per share, cash flow from operations and free cash flow in first
full year
* Dow will shut down silicones manufacturing facilities in
Greensboro, North Carolina, and Yamakita, Japan
* Actions will result in a reduction of approximately 2,500
positions globally, or approximately four percent of dow's
workforce
* Cost synergies will be achieved through a combination of
workforce consolidations and savings from other actions
* Actions will result in a reduction of approximately 2,500
positions globally, or approximately four percent of Dow's
workforce
* Says will take a charge of approximately $410 million to
$460 million in Q2 of 2016 for asset impairments
* Dow Chemical says actions position Dow to achieve its cost
synergy target run rate of 70 percent within 12 months of
closing Dow Corning transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)