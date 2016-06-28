June 28 Dow Chemical Co

* Dow announces multiple actions to accelerate shareholder value creation from dow corning transaction; increases synergy capture to $500 million

* Transaction will also be accretive to operating earnings per share, cash flow from operations and free cash flow in first full year

* Dow will shut down silicones manufacturing facilities in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Yamakita, Japan

* Actions will result in a reduction of approximately 2,500 positions globally, or approximately four percent of dow's workforce

* Cost synergies will be achieved through a combination of workforce consolidations and savings from other actions

* Says will take a charge of approximately $410 million to $460 million in Q2 of 2016 for asset impairments

* Dow Chemical says actions position Dow to achieve its cost synergy target run rate of 70 percent within 12 months of closing Dow Corning transaction