June 28 Concordia Healthcare Corp
* Concordia Healthcare Corp. Announces name change to
Concordia International Corp. And comments on Brexit's impact on
the company's business
* Depreciation of pound sterling relative to U.S. dollar
does not impact company's ability to service its debt
* Depreciation of pound sterling relative to U.S. dollar
does not impact company's ability to meet its earn-out
obligations in 2016
* Beyond 2016, company will monitor its hedging needs
* Concordia healthcare corp says "operationally, our
concordia international segment is continuing to perform as
expected"
