US STOCKS-Futures rise as Trump slump eases
May 19 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.
June 28 Bioline RX Ltd
* Filed regulatory submissions required to commence phase 2a trial for bl-8040 in combination with keytruda in patients with pancreatic cancer
* Says study anticipated in q3 of 2016 after receipt of regulatory approval
May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.