June 28 Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA :

* To repurchase up to 10 percent of own shares with price between 50.0 euros ($55.40) and 1.0 euro per share

* Share buy back program to start July 4 and be completed on June 6, 2018 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)