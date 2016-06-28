June 28 Line Corp

* Sees IPO Of 35 mln shares of common stock in the form of shares or american depositary shares - SEC filing

* Line Corp sees IPO offering price of ADSs will be between $26.50 and $31.50, and IPO offering price of shares will be between ¥2,700 and ¥3,200 Source: (1.usa.gov/290d1m5 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)