BRIEF-Tecnocom shares to be delisted from Bilbao Stock Exchange as of May 22
* TECNOCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES Y ENERGIA SA SHARES TO BE DELISTED AS OF 22 MAY
June 28 Comptel Oyj :
* Says has received major order from Danish telecom operator for flowone fulfillment solution and services
* Deal amounts to 6.2 million euros ($6.86 million)
* Multi-year contract is continuation of long customer relationship between companies
* Cobas Asset Management, Sgiic, S.A. reports a 6.28 percent passive stake in Mcclatchy Co as of May 11, 2017 - SEC filing