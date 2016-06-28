BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector wins approval for continued evaluation of Betalutin dose
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
June 28 Celyad SA :
* Announces results CHART-1 Phase III clinical trial evaluating c-cure cell therapy
* Statistically-significant difference on the primary endpoint was not reached
* Based on the positive subgroup analysis, Celyad will contact the European Medicines Agency concerning a marketing authorization application
* Primary endpoint was met (p=0.015) for a subset representing 60 pct of the population of the CHART-1 study
* Celyad will seek a partner to accelerate further development and commercialization of C-Cure
* Trading in celyad stock will be suspended on June 28, 2016, until the completion of the conference call scheduled at 2:00 pm CEST
* The study procedure was well tolerated with no safety concerns Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/29jOt8Q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
* Q1 NET LOSS 648,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 482,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)