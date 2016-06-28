June 28 Canopy Growth Corp
* Canopy Growth Corporation and Bedrocan Canada launch
Brazil joint venture
* Says closing of an agreement with Sao Paulo-based
Entourage Phytolab S.A. with wholly-owned subsidiary Bedrocan
Canada Inc
* Co will partner with Entourage to develop cannabis-based
pharmaceutical medical products for Brazilian, international
markets
* Says to create a new company called Bedrocan Brazil S.A
* Bedrocan Brazil will hold sole local rights to use
Bedrocan brand and genetic material and cultivation technology
of Bedrocan in Brazil
* Canopy Growth Corp says new company will facilitate
importation of bedrocan's proprietary standardized cannabis
varieties into Brazilian market
* Canopy Growth Corp says initially, Bedrocan Brazil will
import cannabis products into Brazil from Canada or Netherlands
* Will partner with entourage to develop cannabis-based
pharmaceutical medical products for Brazilian and international
markets
* Entourage will be responsible for developing standardized
cannabis extracts for pre-clinical and clinical trials
* Canopy Growth Corp says anticipated that product clinical
trials will begin in 2016 and be completed by end of 2017
* Canopy Growth Corp says targeting submission for market
approval by Anvisa, Brazilian health surveillance agency, by
2018
* Says initially, Bedrocan Brazil will import cannabis
products into Brazil from Canada or Netherlands
