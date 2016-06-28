June 28 Neuroderm Announces Nd0612h Achieves
Comparable Pharmacokinetics To Duodopa In Head
* To-Head pilot pk comparison trial
* Says plans to pursue regulatory development of nd0612h in
european union (eu) based on pk similarity
* Says ld plasma concentrations of nd0612h in this study are
in line with ld levels obtained in previous nd0612h pk studies
* Treatment with nd0612 did not raise safety and
tolerability concerns
* Nd0612h study is expected to enroll a total of 36 patients
with advanced parkinson's disease, completion is anticipated in
second half of 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)