June 28 Moody's -

* Moody's changes Hungary's banking system outlook to positive

* Expects that Hungarian banks' loan quality will continue to improve this year and next, benefiting from rising household income

* Expects Hungarian banks' buffers to improve moderately this year and next, driven by restored profitability, growth in risk weighted assets Source text: (bit.ly/297Pwgc) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)