June 28 Indra Sistemas SA :

* Says it has developed highway toll system in Mexico for 38 million euros ($42.1 million)

* Says it has put into operation a highway toll system for the entire network of public highways in Mexico, managed by Caminos y Puentes Federales, totalling about 4,000 kilometers and accounting for about 45 percent of highways in the country

* Says it is responsible for maintaining the systems for four years Further company coverage: