US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investor spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
June 28 Canexus Corp :
* Canexus announces Canadian competition bureau approval
* Says Canadian competition bureau approved proposed acquisition of Canexus by Superior Plus Corp
* Says Canexus and Superior are engaged in discussions to potentially extend outside date of arrangement agreement of June 29, 2016
* Says extension to allow time for superior to litigate FTC action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world's political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as "WannaCry", insurers say.