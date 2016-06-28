US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investor spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
June 28 Harte Gold Corp
* Harte Gold Corp: sugar zone mine-70,000 tonne bulk sample program and exploration update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world's political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as "WannaCry", insurers say.