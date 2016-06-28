BRIEF-Tecnocom shares to be delisted from Madrid Stock Exchange as of May 22
* TECNOCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES Y ENERGIA SA SHARES TO BE DELISTED AS OF MAY 22 Source text for Eikon:
June 28 Comptel Oyj :
* Says has received order from existing Saudi Arabian customer for data refinery release upgrade and related services
* Deal is continuation of technology collaboration between companies
* Value of deal is about 1.5 million euros ($1.66 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TECNOCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES Y ENERGIA SA SHARES TO BE DELISTED AS OF MAY 22 Source text for Eikon:
* Swedish prosecutor drops investigation into allegation of rape