June 28 Cisco Systems Inc :

* Cisco announces intent to acquire CloudLock

* Under terms of agreement, Cisco will pay $293 million in cash and assumed equity awards

* CloudLock team will join Cisco's networking and security business group under senior vice president and general manager David Goeckeler

* Cisco will also pay additional retention-based incentives for CloudLock employees who join Cisco