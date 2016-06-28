June 28 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II
* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II announces agreement
in principle with trilantic north america to purchase up to $200
million of common stock and postponement of special meeting of
stockholders
* Will postpone its special meeting of stockholders to
approve business combination from June 29, 2016 to July 21, 2016
* Net proceeds from trilantic north america's purchase from
hcac are anticipated to be used to fund any stockholder
redemptions
* Net proceeds to also finance a portion of cash merger
consideration to be paid to usi's stockholders in business
combination
