US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investor spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
June 28 Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp
* Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. sells Dakota Prairie Refining joint venture interest to a subsidiary of MDU Resources Group Inc
* Under terms of definitive agreement with WBI, Calumet will receive consideration of $28.5 million
* For full-year 2016, anticipate sale of jv interest in DPR will positively impact consolidated adjusted EBITDA
* Sale of its 50 pct equity interest in Dakota Prairie Refining, LLC ("DPR") to joint venture partner WBI Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world's political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as "WannaCry", insurers say.