US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investor spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
June 28 Buckeye Partners Lp
* Says expect to maintain quarterly distribution growth of $0.0125 per quarter for 2016 - SEC filing
* Says expected 2016 growth capital of $300-$350 million Source: (1.usa.gov/29ksbUA ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world's political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as "WannaCry", insurers say.