US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investor spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
June 28 Celyad SA :
* Says study has not succeeded - conf call
* Says with p-value witnessed optimistic that a partner will take this further in the U.S. - conf call
* Says some of the elements reached a statistical significance while others have not - conf call
* Says there are companies that have expressed interested to partner with us after the data has been released - conf call
* Says there is no certainty to get EMA authorization - conf call
* Says they will not progress in a second trial without a partner - conf call
* Says will look for partners in Europe as well - conf call
* Says not sure when partnership will materialize; can be before during or after discussions with EMA - conf call
* Says plans to partner to commercialize the product if EMA approval - conf call
* Says if no partner by the time of EMA approval will look into potentially spinning off product to commercialize product in seperate entity - conf call
* Says expects EMA guidance in the next 3-4 months - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world's political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as "WannaCry", insurers say.