June 28 Celyad SA :

* Says study has not succeeded - conf call

* Says with p-value witnessed optimistic that a partner will take this further in the U.S. - conf call

* Says some of the elements reached a statistical significance while others have not - conf call

* Says there are companies that have expressed interested to partner with us after the data has been released - conf call

* Says there is no certainty to get EMA authorization - conf call

* Says they will not progress in a second trial without a partner - conf call

* Says will look for partners in Europe as well - conf call

* Says not sure when partnership will materialize; can be before during or after discussions with EMA - conf call

* Says plans to partner to commercialize the product if EMA approval - conf call

* Says if no partner by the time of EMA approval will look into potentially spinning off product to commercialize product in seperate entity - conf call

* Says expects EMA guidance in the next 3-4 months - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)