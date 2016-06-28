US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investor spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
June 28 Mckesson Corp
* McKesson to explore strategic alternatives for enterprise information solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world's political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as "WannaCry", insurers say.