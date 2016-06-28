June 28 Cancana Resources Corp

* Cancana JV enters into contract to construct 50,000 tonne pilot processing plant

* Pilot processing plant will be located at Jaburi site and is expected to commence operations in early 2017

* Total cost of pilot processing plant is expected to be about C$4.1 million

* Pilot processing plant will be funded by contributions from joint venture partners in accordance with BMC shareholders agreement