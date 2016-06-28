BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector wins approval for continued evaluation of Betalutin dose
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
June 28 Neuron Bio SA :
* Says its patents are valued at 86 million euros ($95 million) according to consulting company Gesvalt
Source text: bit.ly/2927NMo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
* Q1 NET LOSS 648,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 482,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)