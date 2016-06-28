US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investor spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
June 28 S&P on British Airways:
* U.K. Airline British Airways 'BB' ratings affirmed; outlook positive despite industry uncertainties post brexit vote
* Positive outlook reflects view that BA and its parent's strong credit metrics are commensurate with a higher rating
Source (bit.ly/2929XM6) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world's political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as "WannaCry", insurers say.