BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector wins approval for continued evaluation of Betalutin dose
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
June 28 Ab-Biotics SA :
* To run a capital hike of up to 5 million euros ($5.5 million) issuing 3.1 million new shares at 1.60 euro per share (0.05 euro nominal value plus share premium)
* Says shareholders can obtain 8 new shares for every 23 pre-emptive rights held
* To take a short term loan of 0.7 million euros due Oct. 31 2016 from board members and executives
Q1 NET LOSS 648,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 482,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO