June 28 Ab-Biotics SA :

* To run a capital hike of up to 5 million euros ($5.5 million) issuing 3.1 million new shares at 1.60 euro per share (0.05 euro nominal value plus share premium)

* Says shareholders can obtain 8 new shares for every 23 pre-emptive rights held

* To take a short term loan of 0.7 million euros due Oct. 31 2016 from board members and executives

Source text: bit.ly/294LMtX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)