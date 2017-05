June 28 Vanstar Mining Resources Inc

* Vanstar acquires the cristalina gold project in brazil

* Vanstar mining resources inc says co will own 100% of shares of canadian subsidiary, which will own 90% of brazilian company

* Vanstar mining resources inc says project management will be assumed by beaudry, as president and ceo of canadian subsidiary and brazilian company