BRIEF-Valorem Energy gets $300 mln commitment from Kayne Private Energy Income Fund L.P.
Valorem Energy LLC says it has received an initial $300 million equity commitment from Kayne Private Energy Income Fund, L.P.
June 28 Armstrong Flooring Inc
Moab Capital Partners LLC reports 5.2 percent stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc as of June 27
Announced enhancements to Receivables Manager service offered to treasury management customers