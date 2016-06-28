BRIEF-Valorem Energy gets $300 mln commitment from Kayne Private Energy Income Fund L.P.
* Valorem Energy LLC says it has received an initial $300 million equity commitment from Kayne Private Energy Income Fund, L.P.
June 28 Talend SA
* Files for U.S. IPO of up to $86.25 million - SEC filing
* Applied to list ADSS on Nasdaq Global Market under symbol "TLND"
* Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Citigroup and William Blair are underwriters to IPO
* Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Citigroup and William Blair are underwriters to IPO

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee
* Announced enhancements to Receivables Manager service offered to treasury management customers