June 28 Talend SA

* Files for U.S. IPO of up to $86.25 million - SEC filing

* Applied to list ADSS on Nasdaq Global Market under symbol "TLND"

* Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Citigroup and William Blair are underwriters to IPO

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee