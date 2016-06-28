June 28 M/I Homes Inc
* On June 24, 2016, M/I Financial LLC entered into a second
amended and restated mortgage warehousing agreement - SEC Filing
* Maturity date was extended from June 24, 2016 to June 23,
2017
* m/i homes inc says minimum tangible net worth covenant was
increased from $11 million to $12.5 million
* Maximum amount of borrowing availability was increased
from $110 million to $150 million from Sept 25 to Oct 15
* Minimum liquidity covenant was increased from $5.5 million
to $6.3 million as per amendment
* Maximum amount of borrowing availability was increased
from $110 million to $150 million also for period from December
15, 2016 to Feb 2, 2017
* Maximum amount of borrowing availability was increased
from $110 million to $125 million at all other times
