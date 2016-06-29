Fitch Resolves Watch Negative on WOMF; Downgrades to 'AA-(idn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has resolved the Rating Watch Negative on PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Tbk (WOMF). WOMF's National Long-Term Rating is downgraded to 'AA-(idn)' from 'AA(idn)' and its National Short-Term Rating is affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'. The long-term ratings on the company's senior bonds have also been downgraded, while the short-term issue ratings have been affirmed. Rating Watch Negative is removed fr